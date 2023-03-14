Tuesday, March 14, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, April 08, 2023
nationthailand
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

TUESDAY, March 14, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Tue, Mar 14, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Democracy 
Global struggle for democracy has approached “a possible turning point.” : Freedom House - Inquirer
 

Oscar Malaysia 
Michelle Yeoh: Pride of the nation and family - The Star
 

Oscar India 
RRR song, docu on elephants bring Oscars with laurel to India - The Statesman
 

Miltary US-Australia
Eyeing China, Biden and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia - Reuters for Straits Times
 

Diplomacy China
China’s Xi plans to talk to Zelensky, meet Putin next week - Reuters for Straits Times
 

Myanmar Crisis I
Myanmar rebels, junta trade blame | AFP for The Daily Star
 

Myanmar Crisis II
Opinion: The clock is ticking for ASEAN on Myanmar - Jakarta Post
 

Buddhism India
Int'l conference on shared Buddhist heritage opens on Tuesday - The Statesman
 

Climate S Korea 
 'Antarctica, a savior to the future of the Earth' - Korea Herald
 

ChatGPT Vietnam
Is ChatGPT transforming the education landscape? - Vietnam News
 

Obituary Japan
Nobel Laureate Kenzaburo Oe Dies at 88 - The Japan News
 

Indonesia-China
Editorial: President Xi and Indonesia - Jakarta Post
 

Pakistan
Opinion: A year of lost opportunity - Dawn
 

SVB S Korea 
How will SVB collapse affect Korea? - Korea Herald
 

SVB HK
HKMA remains vigilant on SVB fallout | China Daily
 

 

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand