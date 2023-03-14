Tuesday, March 14, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Tue, Mar 14, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Democracy

Global struggle for democracy has approached “a possible turning point.” : Freedom House - Inquirer



Oscar Malaysia

Michelle Yeoh: Pride of the nation and family - The Star



Oscar India

RRR song, docu on elephants bring Oscars with laurel to India - The Statesman



Miltary US-Australia

Eyeing China, Biden and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia - Reuters for Straits Times



Diplomacy China

China’s Xi plans to talk to Zelensky, meet Putin next week - Reuters for Straits Times

