Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Asia News Network (ANN)
ANN News Highlights: Tue, Mar 14, 2023
Democracy
Global struggle for democracy has approached “a possible turning point.” : Freedom House - Inquirer
Oscar Malaysia
Michelle Yeoh: Pride of the nation and family - The Star
Oscar India
RRR song, docu on elephants bring Oscars with laurel to India - The Statesman
Miltary US-Australia
Eyeing China, Biden and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia - Reuters for Straits Times
Diplomacy China
China’s Xi plans to talk to Zelensky, meet Putin next week - Reuters for Straits Times
Myanmar Crisis I
Myanmar rebels, junta trade blame | AFP for The Daily Star
Myanmar Crisis II
Opinion: The clock is ticking for ASEAN on Myanmar - Jakarta Post
Buddhism India
Int'l conference on shared Buddhist heritage opens on Tuesday - The Statesman
Climate S Korea
'Antarctica, a savior to the future of the Earth' - Korea Herald
ChatGPT Vietnam
Is ChatGPT transforming the education landscape? - Vietnam News
Obituary Japan
Nobel Laureate Kenzaburo Oe Dies at 88 - The Japan News
Indonesia-China
Editorial: President Xi and Indonesia - Jakarta Post
Pakistan
Opinion: A year of lost opportunity - Dawn
SVB S Korea
How will SVB collapse affect Korea? - Korea Herald
SVB HK
HKMA remains vigilant on SVB fallout | China Daily