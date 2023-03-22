Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Wed, Mar 22, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Ukraine China-Russia
Leaders call for Ukraine peace talks - China Daily
 

Ukraine Japan
Kishida Arrives in Kyiv for Talks with Zelenskyy - Jiji Press for The Japan News
 

Summit  Xi-Putin
Xi invites Putin to China for Belt and Road forum | China Daily
 

Earthquake Pakistan
At least 2 dead, 6 injured as 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country including Islamabad, Lahore - Dawn
 

G7 Japan
Japan to Invite Global South, South Korea to G7 Summit - The Japan News
 

Water Bangladesh
Opinion: The politics and pollution of our rivers | The Daily Star
 

IMF Sri Lanka
$4b IMF bailout for ailing Sri Lanka comes with tough reforms - Straits Times
 

Trade HK-Yunan-Asean
HK, Yunnan to boost links between mainland and ASEAN | China Daily
 

Business Bhutan
Private sector charts recovery plan | Kuensel 
 

 

