Wednesday, March 22, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Wed, Mar 22, 2023
Ukraine China-Russia
Leaders call for Ukraine peace talks - China Daily
Ukraine Japan
Kishida Arrives in Kyiv for Talks with Zelenskyy - Jiji Press for The Japan News
Summit Xi-Putin
Xi invites Putin to China for Belt and Road forum | China Daily
Earthquake Pakistan
At least 2 dead, 6 injured as 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country including Islamabad, Lahore - Dawn
G7 Japan
Japan to Invite Global South, South Korea to G7 Summit - The Japan News
Military Philippines-US
Top PH, US officials set meet in Washington | Inquirer
Myanmar Crisis
US keen to sync with Asean on worsening crisis in Myanmar; top official warns of danger of failed state - Straits Times
Bali Imdonesia
Bali gears up for 24 hours of silence on Nyepi - Jakarta Post
Inter’l Water Day
Opinion: Accelerate action on global water crisis | Inquirer
Water Bangladesh
Opinion: The politics and pollution of our rivers | The Daily Star
IMF Sri Lanka
$4b IMF bailout for ailing Sri Lanka comes with tough reforms - Straits Times
Trade HK-Yunan-Asean
HK, Yunnan to boost links between mainland and ASEAN | China Daily
Business Bhutan
Private sector charts recovery plan | Kuensel