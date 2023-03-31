Friday, March 31, 2023

Taiwan-US

US, Taiwan are ‘closer than ever,’ President Tsai says in New York - Reuters for Straits Times

Taiwan-China

Xi sends warm greetings as Ma visits Wuhan - China Daily

Nuclear China

Xi Facing Calls in China to Rethink “No First Use” N-policy - The Japan News

Myanmar Crisis

UN says its concern about the dissolution of the NLD party and wants to see the return of democracy to Myanmar | Eleven Media

ICC Philippines

‘Democratic’ PH can’t ignore ICC | Inquirer