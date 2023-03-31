Friday, March 31, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, March 31, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Fri, Mar 31, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

EV Indonesia 
Ford in $4.5b deal for EV battery materials plant in Indonesia - Reuters for Jakarta Post

Tragedy Philippines
Floating inferno: Dozens dead, missing in ferry fire | Inquirer 

Bao Forum
———————
Malaysia
‘A unified Asia is a stronger Asia’: PM Anwar | The Star

Singapore 
Regional groupings will help strengthen Asia in a troubled world: PM Lee - Straits Times

China
Li: Asia must avoid chaos, wars if it wants greater development | China Daily

