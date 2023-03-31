Friday, March 31, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Fri, Mar 31, 2023
EV Indonesia
Ford in $4.5b deal for EV battery materials plant in Indonesia - Reuters for Jakarta Post
Tragedy Philippines
Floating inferno: Dozens dead, missing in ferry fire | Inquirer
Bao Forum
Malaysia
‘A unified Asia is a stronger Asia’: PM Anwar | The Star
Singapore
Regional groupings will help strengthen Asia in a troubled world: PM Lee - Straits Times
China
Li: Asia must avoid chaos, wars if it wants greater development | China Daily
Taiwan-US
US, Taiwan are ‘closer than ever,’ President Tsai says in New York - Reuters for Straits Times
Taiwan-China
Xi sends warm greetings as Ma visits Wuhan - China Daily
Nuclear China
Xi Facing Calls in China to Rethink “No First Use” N-policy - The Japan News
Myanmar Crisis
UN says its concern about the dissolution of the NLD party and wants to see the return of democracy to Myanmar | Eleven Media
ICC Philippines
‘Democratic’ PH can’t ignore ICC | Inquirer
Tourism Nepal
Tourism board, Everest region lock horns over new trekking rule - Kathmandu Post
Democracy
Opinion: A global community stands up for democracy - Kathmandu Post
Farming India
Low-cost, eco-friendly farming offers hope - The Statesman
Aviation
Air travel recovery reaches full speed - The Star
Trade TPP
TPP Members Seen Opening Door to Britain - Jiji Press for The Japan News
Business Philippines
Philippine companies more upbeat for Q2, rest of 2023 | Inquirer
Trade S Korea
From $10b to $680b: S. Korea’s glory road to export-driven prosperity - Korea Herald
Economy HK
Fitch: Hong Kong's economy to rebound by 4% in 2023 | China Daily
Garment Bangladesh
Garment export to EU soars 36% | The Daily Star