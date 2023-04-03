Monday, April 3, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Mon, April 3, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Wildfire S Korea

Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul - Yonhap for Korea Herald

Tech Japan

Japan Planning 100-kilometer Lane for Self-Driving Vehicles - The Japan News

Politics India

Rahul to appeal against conviction in defamation case - The Statesman

South China Sea I

China ready to speed up talks with Asean over South China Sea - Bloomberg for Straits Times

South China Sea II

Senator Tolentino cautions DFA about reviving WPS oil search talks | Inquirer