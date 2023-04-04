Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Diplomacy China-Japan I

China Calls on Japan to Not Join U.S. ‘Encirclement’ - The Japan News

Diplomacy China-Japan II

Japan Hopes Foreign Minister’s China Visit Will Lead to Reciprocal Visits by Leaders - The Japan News

Diplomacy China-EU

French, EU leaders' visits to spur teamwork - China Daily

Military Philippines

Philippines announces four more military bases US troops can use - AFP for Straits Times

South China Sea

Malaysia stands by its claim on oil and gas in its waters, but open to talks with China, says Anwar - The Star