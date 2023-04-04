Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Tue, April 4, 2023
Economy Pakistan I
Govt has tacitly admitted its inability to stabilize the economy - Dawn
Economy Pakistan II
Opinion: Crisis in uncharted territory - Dawn
Diplomacy Philippines
Bongbong Marcos, First Lady to attend King Charles III’s coronation in London | Inquirer
Forex China
IMF: RMB ranks fifth among world forex reserve currencies | China Daily
Military Japan
Japan Plans Military Aid for 4 Countries (Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Fuji) Under New Framework - The Japan News
Diplomacy China-Japan I
China Calls on Japan to Not Join U.S. ‘Encirclement’ - The Japan News
Diplomacy China-Japan II
Japan Hopes Foreign Minister’s China Visit Will Lead to Reciprocal Visits by Leaders - The Japan News
Diplomacy China-EU
French, EU leaders' visits to spur teamwork - China Daily
Military Philippines
Philippines announces four more military bases US troops can use - AFP for Straits Times
South China Sea
Malaysia stands by its claim on oil and gas in its waters, but open to talks with China, says Anwar - The Star
Tourism Nepal
Everest region, Nepal tourism board dispute over solo trek ban heats up - Kathmandu Post
Politics Indonesia
Jokowi appoints youngest Cabinet minister of Reform era - Jakarta Post
Society Indonesia
How flexing of wealth has become a way of life for many Indonesians - Jakarta Post
Obituary Japan
Ryuichi Sakamoto Transcended Borders, Genres with His Music - The Japan News
Expo S Korea
BIE delegation begins on-site inspection for Busan's World Expo bid - Korea Herald
AI S Korea
OpenAI CEO to visit Seoul as early as next month - Korea Herald
Tech China
ByteDance revenue surges over 30% to surpass $106b in 2022 after TikTok boom - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Economy China
Experts: China's Q1 GDP to grow at around 4% - China Daily
Forex Bhutan
Govt. mulling to restrict foreign currency for import of non-essential items | Kuensel
Talents S Asia
Huawei to develop 50,000 ICT talents in South Asia | The Daily Star