Why lunar touchdown offers real payoff for India

India’s first attempt to reach the Moon with Chandrayaan-1 succeeded in almost all of its mission objectives and scientific goals, including detecting evidence of water on the lunar surface for the first time.

But the Indian Space Research Organisation lost contact with the spacecraft after only 312 days of its intended two-year mission.

Nonetheless, Chandrayaan-1 is considered by many to be a phenomenal success, having achieved awards from the National Space Society and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

On September 6, 2019, India again attempted to reach the Moon with the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyan rover as part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

However, 2.1km above the lunar surface contact with the lander was lost, and images taken by Nasa later confirmed it had crashed into the surface.

Issues associated with onboard coordination of the five engines and orientation of the lander during the camera coast and final braking phase of its descent have been attributed to the spacecraft’s failure.

Issues with onboard software and autonomous landing sequences have also resulted in the failure of two other countries’ attempts to land on the Moon in the past three years.

On April 11, 2019 the Israeli Beresheet lander attempted a soft landing in the northern part of the Mare Serenitatis, but an Inertial Measurement Unit gyroscope failed during the braking procedure resulting in the loss of communications 2.1km above the surface.

If it had been successful, Beresheet would have been the first successful privately-funded mission and Israel’s first mission to the Moon.

On April 25, 2023, the privately funded Japanese company iSpace attempted a soft landing of their Hakuto-R lander carrying the United Arab Emirates Rashid rover.

Analysis by iSpace engineers later confirmed that the onboard computer was programmed to ignore the laser radar altimeter if it conflicted with the predicted position of the spacecraft.

Due to a last-minute change of the intended landing zone, a sudden change in altitude as the spacecraft crested the lip of a crater was interpreted as a mistake, causing the spacecraft to hover 5km above the lunar surface before it exhausted its fuel and plummeted to the surface.

Together, the failures of Chandrayaan-2, Beresheet and Hakuto-R highlight the difficulties of modern spaceflight and the importance of software redundancy, systems engineering and change management, even in an age of advanced sensing and high processing power.

Taking the lessons learned from Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 has several improvements from its predecessor.

The intended landing zone has been increased to an area of 4.2km long and 2.5km wide, meaning the spacecraft has a higher margin of error rather than the risk of choosing a single point and drifting, as occurred with Chandrayaan-2.

Chandrayaan-3 will also have four engines with adjustable throttle and slew (orientation) as well as a Laser Doppler Velocimeter, meaning it can control its attitude and orientation in all phases of descent — unlike Chandrayaan-2.

The Vikram lander is carrying more sensitive versions of instruments already on the lunar surface including a seismometer to detect moonquakes, a Langmuir plasma probe to measure the behaviour of charged particles from the Sun at the lunar surface, and a Nasa-contributed retroreflector like the one left by Apollo 11.

A thermal probe will also be inserted 10cm into the ground and provide measurements of the temperature gradient throughout the day, which can improve scientists’ knowledge of stability zones for resources like water ice at the poles of the Moon.

The Vikram lander is also carrying a six-wheeled 26kg lunar rover called Pragyan, about the size of a golden retriever.

It is carrying two payloads: an Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer and a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope to measure the composition of lunar rocks and soil.

Although these instruments have previously been used by Nasa on several of its Mars rovers as well as by the China National Space Administration on its Yutu rovers on the Moon, Pragyan will explore new regions.

If Chandrayaan-3 is successful, it will highlight how space is becoming more accessible, and demonstrate India’s continued perseverance and tenacity in achieving difficult missions.

It also bodes well for India’s participation in the new space race to build permanent infrastructure on the Moon. In 2021, China and Russia announced they’ll be building a Moon base together and invited others to join their International Lunar Research Station, as an alternative to the American Artemis program. India became a signatory to the Artemis Accords in July 2023.

With each successful mission, humanity’s knowledge of the lunar surface and environment continues to grow, meaning the risks associated with getting to, and staying on the Moon are reduced.

Daniel Ricardo is a PhD student with the Extraterrestrial Resource Processing Group at Swinburne University of Technology and Co-Founder and Mission Director of the Australian Rover Challenge.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.