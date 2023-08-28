Tipping culture sparks controversy among Koreans

Tipping is not expected or practiced by customers in South Korea, but over the years, a few local businesses have started asking for tips. The bagel place in question is famous for having a London theme — the irony being that tipping is not essential in the UK, particularly in shops like that one where customers pick out their own products and walk up to the cashier to pay for them.

Much of the general population remains negative toward the practice of tipping.

Kakao Mobility Corp., the operator of the nation’s biggest taxi-hailing service Kakao T, introduced a system last month where users can choose to add a tip to their fare when service was satisfactory. A recent survey by local pollster Open Survey showed that 71.7 % of respondents said they are against the taxi platform’s tip function, with only 17.2 % saying they are for it.

“Taxi fares are expensive enough, and it feels like asking for a tip is a way of sneakily raising the fare even higher,” a 36-year-old office worker surnamed Lee based in Seoul said.

The aforementioned survey showed that 53 % of respondents thought that cab fares in Korea are “high,” with 11.1 % saying they are “very high.” Only 24.5 % said taxi fares are “appropriate.”

Why Korea has no tipping

Among the biggest complaints for stores asking for tips is that South Korean law states that business owners should notify the customers of the full prices of products, including value-added tax. As such, it is illegal to request service charges in addition to the prices that appear on the menu.