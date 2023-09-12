Balancing act in diplomacy: Biden's G20 journey to India and human rights conundrum

This delicate balancing act reflects a longstanding tradition in international diplomacy, where principles and pragmatism often collide. The US cannot afford to alienate India, and President Biden's approach during the G20 summit seems to reflect this pragmatism. While human rights are undeniably important, the US must consider the larger geopolitical chessboard and the strategic implications of its actions.

In response to President Biden's raised concerns, the Modi government maintained its position that allegations of human rights abuses, particularly against minority groups, are unfounded. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Modi, has faced allegations of promoting Hindu nationalism and marginalising minority communities, especially Muslims, since it came to power in 2014.

The Indian government's denial of these allegations is not surprising. Political leaders often defend their policies and actions, especially on the international stage. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that the perception of India's human rights situation extends beyond its borders. The concerns expressed by international activists and rights groups cannot be dismissed entirely, as they have been well-documented and widely reported.

Furthermore, India's democratic and pluralistic identity has been a hallmark of its global image. Any erosion of this perception can have diplomatic consequences. Therefore, India must consider how it is perceived on the world stage and how its actions align with its values and principles.

Diplomacy is not a zero-sum game; it involves negotiation, compromise, and, most importantly, dialogue. In the case of the US-India relationship, addressing human rights concerns should not lead to a breakdown in communication or cooperation. Instead, it presents an opportunity for constructive engagement.

President Biden's decision to raise human rights issues during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi should be viewed as a diplomatic signal rather than a confrontational move. It underscores the importance of open dialogue and the willingness of allies to engage in challenging conversations.

Both countries can benefit from a more comprehensive dialogue on human rights, one that acknowledges the concerns while also recognising India's domestic complexities. India's leaders should consider steps to address these concerns, not just for international optics but for the betterment of their society and to uphold the democratic principles on which the nation was founded.

In a nutshell, the G20 summit in New Delhi showcased the intricate dance of diplomacy in a world where principles, pragmatism, and geopolitics intersect. President Biden's decision to address human rights concerns with Prime Minister Modi reflects the United States' commitment to its values, even as it acknowledges the strategic importance of its relationship with India.

India's response, a defence of its record, underscores the importance of perceptions and values in international relations. It also highlights the need for nations to engage in honest, constructive dialogue to address differences and work toward common goals. The path forward for the US and India is not without challenges, but it is one that requires continued engagement, understanding, and a recognition of the complexities of the international stage. The diplomatic dance will undoubtedly continue, with each step guided by the desire to balance principles and pragmatism in an ever-evolving world.

Prem Singh Gill is an Adjunct Lecturer at the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University

