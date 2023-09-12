Balancing act in diplomacy: Biden's G20 journey to India and human rights conundrum
In the fast-evolving global landscape, diplomacy often resembles an intricate dance, where world leaders carefully navigate the complex terrain of international relations.
The recent G20 summit, held in New Delhi, India, on September 9 and 10, 2023, provided a platform for a nuanced diplomatic performance, featuring US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amid discussions on economic cooperation, climate change, and global challenges, the contentious issue of human rights in India took centre stage. This commentary aims to delve into the dynamics of Biden's visit to India, the human rights concerns addressed during his meeting with Modi, and the broader geopolitical context shaping the United States' approach to India.
The G20 summit offered world leaders an opportunity to collectively address urgent global issues, from post-pandemic economic recovery to climate change mitigation. However, the spectre of human rights concerns loomed large over the event, particularly regarding India's record under Prime Minister Modi. Activists and rights groups have been vocal in condemning India's deteriorating human rights situation, citing incidents such as attacks on minority communities, particularly Muslims and Sikhs.
The Biden administration, known for its commitment to human rights in foreign policy, did not shy away from addressing these concerns. During his bilateral meeting with Modi, President Biden raised the issue of human rights in India. This move was not unexpected, given the consistent stance of the US under Biden's leadership, which places human rights at the core of its foreign policy. However, it is in the subsequent responses and actions that the complexities of diplomatic manoeuvring become evident.
While the Biden administration has made human rights a cornerstone of its foreign policy, it also recognises the importance of maintaining vital international alliances. In this context, India stands out as a key strategic partner for the United States, especially in its efforts to counter the rise of China. This geopolitical reality adds layers of complexity to the human rights issue.
Experts argue that the US will tread carefully when dealing with India's human rights concerns, precisely because of its strategic significance. In the broader context of US-China competition, India is a major player in the Indo-Pacific region. Its large population, growing economy, and strategic location make it a valuable partner in efforts to balance China's influence.
This delicate balancing act reflects a longstanding tradition in international diplomacy, where principles and pragmatism often collide. The US cannot afford to alienate India, and President Biden's approach during the G20 summit seems to reflect this pragmatism. While human rights are undeniably important, the US must consider the larger geopolitical chessboard and the strategic implications of its actions.
In response to President Biden's raised concerns, the Modi government maintained its position that allegations of human rights abuses, particularly against minority groups, are unfounded. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Modi, has faced allegations of promoting Hindu nationalism and marginalising minority communities, especially Muslims, since it came to power in 2014.
The Indian government's denial of these allegations is not surprising. Political leaders often defend their policies and actions, especially on the international stage. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that the perception of India's human rights situation extends beyond its borders. The concerns expressed by international activists and rights groups cannot be dismissed entirely, as they have been well-documented and widely reported.
Furthermore, India's democratic and pluralistic identity has been a hallmark of its global image. Any erosion of this perception can have diplomatic consequences. Therefore, India must consider how it is perceived on the world stage and how its actions align with its values and principles.
Diplomacy is not a zero-sum game; it involves negotiation, compromise, and, most importantly, dialogue. In the case of the US-India relationship, addressing human rights concerns should not lead to a breakdown in communication or cooperation. Instead, it presents an opportunity for constructive engagement.
President Biden's decision to raise human rights issues during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi should be viewed as a diplomatic signal rather than a confrontational move. It underscores the importance of open dialogue and the willingness of allies to engage in challenging conversations.
Both countries can benefit from a more comprehensive dialogue on human rights, one that acknowledges the concerns while also recognising India's domestic complexities. India's leaders should consider steps to address these concerns, not just for international optics but for the betterment of their society and to uphold the democratic principles on which the nation was founded.
In a nutshell, the G20 summit in New Delhi showcased the intricate dance of diplomacy in a world where principles, pragmatism, and geopolitics intersect. President Biden's decision to address human rights concerns with Prime Minister Modi reflects the United States' commitment to its values, even as it acknowledges the strategic importance of its relationship with India.
India's response, a defence of its record, underscores the importance of perceptions and values in international relations. It also highlights the need for nations to engage in honest, constructive dialogue to address differences and work toward common goals. The path forward for the US and India is not without challenges, but it is one that requires continued engagement, understanding, and a recognition of the complexities of the international stage. The diplomatic dance will undoubtedly continue, with each step guided by the desire to balance principles and pragmatism in an ever-evolving world.
Prem Singh Gill is an Adjunct Lecturer at the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University