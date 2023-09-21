Improving learning outcomes key to achieving development aspirations in Middle-Income East Asia and Pacific countries

Yet, despite significant advances in school enrollment, children in some countries and parts of some countries are not acquiring basic educational skills, according to a World Bank report, Fixing the Foundation: Teachers and Basic Education in East Asia and the Pacific.

In all countries covered in the report, the quality of education is much weaker in rural and poorer areas than in urban and richer areas.

Learning poverty – defined as whether a 10-year-old can read and understand age-appropriate reading material – is above 50 % in 14 of the 22 countries, including Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, and the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the report says. In upper-middle-income Malaysia, learning poverty is above 40 %. In contrast, learning poverty is 3 to 4 % in Japan, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea.

Failure to equip students with foundational skills jeopardizes their ability to acquire more advanced skills that will help them succeed in the labour market and escape poverty. Since learning is cumulative, many of these children will never be able to develop the more advanced skills needed for innovative manufacturing and sophisticated services, the productivity-boosting economic activities that could lift countries from middle-income to high-income status.