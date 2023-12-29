South Korean opposition passes special investigation bill into first lady

President Yoon Suk Yeol swiftly announced that he would veto both bills, according to presidential office spokesperson Lee Do-hoon.

An official in the presidential office, who requested to remain anonymous, called the latest move led by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea “problematic” and a “blatant attempt” to attack the current administration and the government ahead of next year’s general election.

A total of 180 lawmakers from opposition parties -- mostly formed of those from the Democratic Party which holds a controlling majority of 167 seats in the 298-member Assembly -- passed the bills as all 111 members of the ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote.