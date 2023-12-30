Heavy snow advisory issued for parts of Seoul, surrounding areas

The agency said light rainfall of less than 0.1 mm or snowfall of less than 0.1 cm is expected in the eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province.

It also said there may be more heavy snow warnings in the broader capital area and inland parts of the eastern province of Gangwon due to incoming snow clouds from the Yellow Sea.

For Sunday, it forecast cloudy weather across the country, with rain or snow in the morning, and the possibility of heavy snowfall in the coastal areas of Gangwon in the afternoon.

Yonhap

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network