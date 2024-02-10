PM Lee says signs are good for stronger economy in 2024

Sectors such as construction, retail, and food and beverage are looking up, with many construction projects in the pipeline, as well as more flights and visa-free travel between Singapore and China, he said.

Striking a cautiously optimistic note as he spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, PM Lee said the economy should be able to rebound.

“Growth was not quite as high as we would have liked, but it has been a steady year and we avoided a recession. Next year, meaning 2024, we hope will be stronger than 2023,” he said.

The economy grew 1.2 per cent overall in 2023, with growth in the fourth quarter coming in at 2.8 per cent, a sharp increase from the 1.1 per cent in the third quarter.

Overall growth for 2024 is projected to be between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

The ongoing wars and conflicts around the world could affect the economy. Whether the United States manages to cool down inflation and avoid a recession, and whether the Chinese economy and its electronics industry revive strongly or not would also have a bearing.

“We are not sure exactly how it will turn out... But as of now, from what we can tell, it looks like this year ought to be stronger than last year,” he said. “And from the point of view of Singaporeans, of companies and, of course, of the Government, we should be happy with that.”

PM Lee was asked about inflation and the higher cost of living.

He said inflation had come down in 2023 from its peak in 2022 and is now at about 4 per cent to 5 per cent. He added that he hoped it would continue to fall in 2024.