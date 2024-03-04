India has more unemployment than Bangladesh, Bhutan and Pakistan: Rahul Gandhi
The Congress leader said that unemployment is all-time high due to the policies of the Modi government.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the issue of jobs and claimed that India has even more unemployment than neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan and Pakistan.
Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress leader said that the policies of the Modi government were the reason behind higher unemployment in India.
“Today, there is the maximum unemployment in the country in the last 40 years. India has double the unemployment as compared to Pakistan. We have more unemployed youth than Bangladesh and Bhutan because Narendra Modi has finished small businesses by demonetisation and implementing GST,” the Congress leader said.
In a social media post, the Gandhi scion also lambasted the government over its Railways’ policies. He claimed that the poor can’t even set foot on the trains due to rising fares.
“Amidst a 10 per cent increase in fare every year, loot in the name of dynamic fare, rising cancellation charges and expensive platform tickets, people are being lured by showing them a picture of an ‘elite train’ that the poor cannot even set foot on,” the former Congress chief said.
He said that general coaches in trains, mostly used by the poor, farmers and students, have been reduced to increase the AC coaches and to hide this, they have done away with the practice of presenting railway budgets separately.
“To increase the number of AC coaches, the number of general coaches is being reduced. Not only labourers and farmers but also students and service-class people travel in these (general) coaches. The production of AC coaches has also been increased to three times that of normal coaches. Ending the tradition of presenting the Railway Budget separately was a conspiracy to hide these exploits,” he added.
The Statesman
Asia News Network