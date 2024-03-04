India has more unemployment than Bangladesh, Bhutan and Pakistan: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the issue of jobs and claimed that India has even more unemployment than neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan and Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress leader said that the policies of the Modi government were the reason behind higher unemployment in India.

“Today, there is the maximum unemployment in the country in the last 40 years. India has double the unemployment as compared to Pakistan. We have more unemployed youth than Bangladesh and Bhutan because Narendra Modi has finished small businesses by demonetisation and implementing GST,” the Congress leader said.

In a social media post, the Gandhi scion also lambasted the government over its Railways’ policies. He claimed that the poor can’t even set foot on the trains due to rising fares.