Medical professors quit in droves over expansion plan

The dean’s group at Kyungpook National University School of Medicine issued a statement late Thursday that they would resign collectively “to take full responsibility for the situation,” according to the Daegu Medical Association on Friday.

“We’ve openly expressed strong opposition (to the expansion plan) several times, but the university requested a (drastic) increase in the number of medical students that the school can’t handle,” the statement read.

“As an educator, (we) can no longer ignore the crisis (happening) in medical education, so we plan to resign,” it further read.

This comes after 40 medical schools nationwide have collectively requested an increase in the annual student quota by 3,401 in a government survey. The figure is 1.7 times higher than the planned increase of 2,000 students, and professors argue that schools requested the increase without heeding their opinions.