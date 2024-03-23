Children's congenital diseases from Samsung workers in Korea acknowledged as work accidents

Following a deliberation process, a committee that oversees the compensation concluded that the cases of three women who worked as operators at the chipmaker should be acknowledged as industrial accidents, the Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service said.

"The considerable causality between their children's diseases and the work they carried out has been recognized," it added.

The decision comes three years after the women filed for workplace accident compensation in 2021, citing an array of congenital diseases their children were born with, including those in the kidney, throat and bladder.