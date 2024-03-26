Malaysia: Missing out on entertainment tourism revenue due to red tape and religion

British rock band Coldplay’s concert in November 2023 at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium drew the largest crowd concert in one night in Coldplay’s career, with more than 81,000 tickets sold worth RM51.9 million.

The youth wing of Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) had called for the concert to be cancelled, saying that the group promotes “deviant cultures”.

The concert went ahead, after strong pushback from moderate Muslims on social media, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stepped in to defend the band, saying it supported the Palestinian cause.

Nonetheless, instead of encouraging Southeast artists to perform in Malaysia, the government has been clamping down by adding more bureaucratic rules on the entertainment industry. Political analysts say this is part of the Anwar-led administration’s efforts to shore up waning support among the Malay Muslim majority, by taking steps to appease the more conservative voters who side with the opposition.

Under pressure from PAS, Singapore comedian Kumar, who is usually risque, performed one show in Labuan to only non-Muslims.

Previously, he had performed elsewhere in Malaysia to Muslims and non-Muslims, although not in drag.

In August 2023, PAS, which has the most seats in Parliament, warned of nationwide protests if all upcoming international artists performances that year were not cancelled, saying that they promote a culture of “hedonism and perversion”.

The Islamist party threatened street protests, but these were not carried out.

In March 2023, the Malaysian government added new guidelines for Puspal, including the prohibition of cross-dressing for male foreign artists when they are performing in Malaysia, according to the Malaysian daily The Star. The guidelines already said female artists are not allowed to wear revealing or tight-fitting clothes.

In October of that year, the country introduced a “kill switch” that would cut the power supply and end performances that breached the government’s guidelines, following an onstage same-sex kiss during British band The 1975’s show in Sepang in July.

“Political calculations in Malaysia carry greater weight than any economic considerations, as more average Malaysians today are socially conscious of their religious identities,” said Halmie Azrie Abdul Halim, a senior analyst at political risk consultancy Vriens and Partners.

“The politicians in the government are not nipping these conservative voices in the bud, even though it affects an estimated 100,000 people in the industry. We see that the government does not protect us, and civil servants are scared to give approvals for concerts,” said event company Livescape Group founder and group chief executive Iqbal Ameer.

The actual number of concerts that are rejected every year is much higher than the official figures cited, as many organisers usually fail to get Puspal’s green light at the initial stage of the pre-approval application process, said Iqbal.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s approval process takes 48 hours, compared with three months in Malaysia, added Mr Iqbal, who runs events in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

Uncertainty surrounding the approval process also translates into higher risks of financial losses. Event organiser ElementX Strategies prefers organising exhibitions, seminars and product launches as they are a safer bet.

“Organisers fork out a down payment to bring in foreign artistes, and risk losing millions of ringgit if Puspal decides to cancel the concert,” said its CEO Jason Yap.

Industry players also compare their situation with more relaxed rules in Indonesia, which has a Muslim population that is among the world’s largest.

Malaysia banned heavy metal band Lamb Of God in 2013, but Indonesia will be hosting an upcoming show by the American band in May 2024.

Para Rajagopal, whose company PR Worldwide has brought big acts such as Coldplay and South Korean girl group Blackpink to Malaysia, said a wrong perception has been created by politically motivated parties, making it appear as if Malaysia is not a thriving market in concerts, compared with other countries in the region.

“We have to correct the perception about our country to build the live entertainment industry,” said Para.

Zunaira Saieed

The Straits Times

Asia News Network