Experts stress generative AI security

Generative AI refers to computer algorithms that produce new text, images, code, video or audio in a human-like fashion. It is the key technology behind ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by the US company OpenAI.

Sui Jing, head of the cybersecurity administration of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said innovation is the fundamental driving force for improving network security capabilities.

More efforts are needed to promote the integration and innovation of AI and network security technology, Sui said at the Internet Security Conference 2023 in Beijing.

She also said it is imperative to pursue technological breakthroughs in areas such as 5G, industrial internet and the internet of vehicles, with a focus on core capabilities, such as security risk perception, monitoring and warning, real-time blocking, and tracing.