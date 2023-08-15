Lights, camera, action: China's livestream shopping craze breeds competition, professionalism

While super hosts who promote everything from toilet paper to home appliances at large discounts remain powerful as they dominate about half of live streaming sales on Alibaba's platforms, niche influencers like Zhang stand out with their ability to sell premium goods at their original prices.

"Especially for the international brands we serve, we pay more attention to the daily sales. We are basically maintaining our strategy of normalising the original price as the selling price," said Livestream agency Romomo Vice President Shining Li.

Beyond just the act of promoting products on camera, live stream hosts have their work cut out for them at a time when consumers have become more discerning about their purchases.

“As long as you can communicate well… you become almost like friends. Only then will they build that trust with you. And that relationship will encourage the consumer to arrive at a transaction, said another livestream host Shi Jianing.

With the convenience of online shopping also comes impulse-buying behaviour, a challenge that second-hand luxury goods marketplace ZZER has had to face after viewers on a third-party livestream platform placed orders without a proper understanding of the items they purchased.