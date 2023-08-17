China likely to cut more US debt holdings

Their comments came as the latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that as the second-biggest foreign holder of US Treasury securities, China cut its holdings for three consecutive months to US$835.4 billion, as of the end of June, down US$11.3 billion from May.

On the contrary, Japan and the United Kingdom — the largest and third-largest foreign holders of US debt, respectively — have both increased their holdings, Japan by US$8.8 billion to more than US$1.1 trillion and the UK by US$11.9 billion to US$672.3 billion.

"The proportion of US debt in China's foreign exchange reserves is expected to continue decreasing," said Tang Yao, an associate professor of applied economics at Peking University's Guanghua School of Management.

This is because China needs to advance diversification in foreign reserves as it pursues diversification in foreign trade, Tang said, adding that Japan and the UK increased their US debt holdings due to the prospect of profits.