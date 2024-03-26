China's first corgi police dog debuts

His debut once again hit people's stereotype that "little short legs" cannot join the police force. Unlike those long-limbed dogs full of strength and vigour, Fu Zai quickly went viral online thanks to his iconic smile, distinctive short legs and excellent explosion device-seeking abilities.

As a reserve police dog, Fu Zai faces a "heavy workload": training is scheduled for every morning and afternoon, involving a variety of subjects, such as obedience exercises, bomb search, sniffing techniques and so on. Throughout the whole process, Fu Zai stood out and outperformed many of his peers at two months old.

However, some have doubted whether this adorable police dog can overcome obstacles, and chase down and deter suspects.