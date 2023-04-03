Finland's right-wing NCP narrowly ahead of PM Marin in early election count

The Social Democratic Party of Prime Minister Sanna Marin was second with 20.7% support, followed by the nationalist Finns Party at 18.6%, with 40.1% of the votes counted, justice ministry data showed.

Marin, 37, is considered by fans around the world as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders, but at home, she has faced criticism for her partying and her government's public spending.

If the NCP lead stands, its chair Petteri Orpo will get the first chance at forming a coalition to obtain a majority in parliament and Marin's era as prime minister would likely come to an end.

"I'm very happy because this result is very strong and we have (had) a very good campaign and I think that on election day today, we have got more votes and I'm quite sure that we can keep our lead," Opro said after the first results were announced.