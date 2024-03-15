LiveEO launches free EUDR Compliance Tool, TradeAware Lite

Receive instant, obligation-free context on deforestation

TradeAware Lite allows users to easily input an unlimited number of geolocations from their sourcing farms and receive instant risk indications based on a smart combination of established datasets on forest cover. Getting started with TradeAware lite is a risk-free way to receive instant context around deforestation in one's supply chain, a functionality that has so far only been available in high-cost market solutions.

The deforestation data sources utilised in TradeAware Lite are on par with those employed by most paid solutions on the market. Although this data provides essential context on deforestation, it's widely recognised for its susceptibility to inaccuracies across various global regions.

For customers who are impacted by the inaccuracy of the open source data sets, LiveEO offers Precision Analytics. Available in TradeAware Professional and Enterprise, Precision Analytics reduces the risk of misclassifying deforestation by up to 98%, which means companies can prevent the expensive supply chain disruptions and adverse social impact that come from wrongfully excluding suppliers based on inferior data quality.