'Thugs and Radical Left Monsters'. Trump lambasts indictment on social media
"Thugs and Radical Left Monsters", wrote former president Donald Trump on his Truth Social account on Thursday after an indictment was issued against him.
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.
The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.
In a statement, Trump said he was "completely innocent."
"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he said, providing no evidence. Shortly after, Trump appealed to supporters to provide money for a legal defence.
The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be unsealed by a judge in the coming days. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.
'Hypocrisy,' 'good news,' 'witch hunt' - Trump indictment divides crowd outside White House
With word breaking at the close of business Thursday that Donald Trump would be criminally indicted by New York state, a crowd outside the White House expressed the full range of reactions.
"The best thing that can happen in the world." "I feel like there is some hypocrisy on both sides." "It's a political witch hunt." "I feel... safer now."
On a visit to Washington DC from California, human resources worker, Carla Ramos, was visibly relieved after the indictment became public.
"I begged Joe Biden to please save this country. I mean, anybody just step in and please. And I feel like, safer now" after the indictment, she said. "I feel like, was he [Trump] ever going to be brought to justice? Was it ever going to happen?"
Others, however, saw hypocrisy in the announcement.
"What's the difference between Clinton and Paula Jones and Trump and Stormy Daniels?" wondered Atlanta resident, Alayna Daly, who works in IT at an Atlanta hospital, referring to the former president's legal problems with a former Arkansas state worker.
Shortly after, Trump appealed to supporters to provide money for a legal defence. He has raised over $2 million, according to his campaign, since he incorrectly predicted on March 18 that he would be arrested four days later.
Bragg's office said it had contacted Trump's attorney to coordinate a surrender. A person familiar with the matter said it seemed likely that would happen early next week.
Trump's lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will "vigorously fight" the charges.
The Manhattan investigation is one of several legal challenges facing Trump. The charges could hurt his presidential comeback attempt, as the mug shot from his arraignment and any visuals from his courtroom appearances could provide fodder for rivals.
"I hope he's held accountable," Ramos said, before saying, "this seems like something that might be weak, but hopefully this is just the beginning. Do you know what I mean? Hopefully, he is held accountable for January 6th and for the, you know, stealing top secret documents. I mean, come on."
Reuters