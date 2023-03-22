NY investigation offers Trump 'a chance to really play the victim' - analyst

A Manhattan grand jury could bring charges as soon as this week against the former Republican president for alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

"Something interesting was really happening earlier this year, and that was Donald Trump was losing a lot of support and a lot of Republicans were saying that they were just tired of all of the problems he was in and all of the cases against him and the fact that he wasn't really delivering for the party. But then the documents at Mar-a-Lago happened, and that allowed Trump to become front and centre again. And right there in the media spotlight, he used it for fundraising. And right after that, he announced his presidential candidacy. This former president knows how to spin things his way and how to turn something that's straw into gold," said Todd Belt, a professor of political management at George Washington University. "The question is, how many more of these things will his supporters and will people in the Republican Party be willing to handle? If it's one case after another and another and another, at what point do they say, 'enough's enough? We've got to get a new person.'"