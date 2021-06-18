Fed ripples hit hardest in Asia as rates outlook shifts

Expectations for higher U.S. rates tend to suck capital away from Asia, sending local currencies lower and borrowing costs higher. That may be a boon for the likes of the People's Bank of China and Bank of Japan as it stems unwanted currency gains. But central banks in emerging economies such as India and Indonesia may rue a constraint on their scope to ease policy.

"If dollar appreciation continues, it also exerts pressure on Asian central banks," said Teresa Kong, a portfolio manager at Matthews International Capital Management in San Francisco. "I see the Fed's statement today as leaving emerging market central banks with less policy flexibility, shifting probabilities to higher rates to temper inflation even though their economies may benefit from lower rates for longer."

The dollar rallied the most in a year in the wake of the Fed meeting, disproportionately hitting Asia markets, based on a gauge of risk-adjusted moves. The Philippine peso, Indonesian Rupiah and South Korean won were among the largest underperformers since the policy announcement, as measured by the three-month z-score, which tracks the swings relative to the mean.

At the same time, a sharp sell-off in Treasurys weighed heavily on developed market bonds. New Zealand's and Australia's 10-year yields jumped on bullish local data and bets the Fed's new twist will allow room for others to shift tone without risking too much currency strength.

Markets price a good chance for a Fed rate hike by late 2022 -- and overnight swap markets shifted to price in close to 50 basis points of tightening by New Zealand's central bank by the end of 2022, compared to around 32 basis points on Tuesday.

"We are looking at regional central banks here in Asia and debating which one could move earlier than projections and some of that could be moving ahead of the Fed," Stephen Chang, a Hong Kong-based portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co. told Bloomberg Television. He cited the Bank of Korea and Australia as possible candidates for a sooner-than-anticipated move.