US boosts Thailand’s ability to fight wildlife crimes

The US-sponsored Asia-Pacific Judicial Symposium on Best Practices in Environmental Courts and Adjudication, held online from June 17-18, brought together dozens of global judicial leaders and experts to advance environmental law in the region. It comes after USAID reported a surge in illegal wildlife trade in Southeast Asia and China, highlighted by seizures of 155,795 kilos of pangolin products and 552kg of tiger products in 2019 – a small fraction of the true picture.

Thailand is currently drafting its own rules of procedure for environmental cases, which the US says will now be informed by international best practices following the Judicial Symposium. The event promoted Thailand’s regional judicial leadership in Asean and advanced Thailand’s own environment courts agenda, it added.

“The United States government remains fully committed to its partnership with regional and national leadership across Asean to deter wildlife crime, conserve biodiversity, and uphold the rule of law for the regional stability that underpins a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Michael Heath, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Thailand.