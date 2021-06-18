SET flat as US interest rate signal triggers outflows

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Friday’s SET Index would fall to a level between 1,605-1,610 points after the US Federal Reserve announced it had begun discussions on asset tapering and expected two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023 to curb rising inflation.

This signal had led to strengthening of the dollar, falling oil and gold prices and outflow of foreign funds, said Krungsri.

However, the index would be buoyed by mass buy-ups of shares gaining positive sentiment from Thailand's reopening, and those to be listed on the FTSE Index, would help boost the index, it added.

Phuket is scheduled to reopen to foreign tourists on July 1, followed by the rest of the country by October.