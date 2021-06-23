Fed pivot seen as more detour than deadend for reflation trades

Markets are regaining their footing again as stocks bounce back. The Fed's hints at a gradual tapering of stimulus, including a pair of interest rate hikes in 2023, had roiled risk assets from equities to commodities and Bitcoin, while setting off a surge in the dollar and longer-dated bonds -- the 30-year Treasury yield fell below 2% for the first time since February.

The return to relative calm suggests it's time to reload reflation trades focused on the assets most likely to benefit from a robust global economic recovery, according to strategists including Natixis Investment Managers and JPMorgan Chase. The latest wobbles have actually strengthened their conviction.

The selloff was "bewildering" and a downright overreaction given the long runway until the first potential rate hike in 2023 and the unreliability of dot plots as a predictor, said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager and strategist at Natixis, which has more than $1 trillion under management.

"This caused a nice quick flush out of some weak hands riding the reflation trade and likely reset positioning to a better place," he said in an email. "As for the reflation trade, it remains intact. We still find many of the inflation-related worries as transitory which makes us give a more nuanced definition to our outlook: reflation, but not inflation."

Natixis is sticking with cyclical positions and expects those trades to continue to work, with energy remaining a favorite, Janasiewicz added.