Russian business tempts vaccine skeptics with snowmobile raffles

Alrosa is raffling a snowmobile and Hyundai Solaris for workers who get vaccinated, Evraz and Severstal enter them into lotteries for cash and other prizes, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel offers an extra day off after the shots, and Phosagro lets employees jump to the front of the line to qualify for all-expense paid trips to resorts.

The largess has helped boost the percentage of inoculated employees at big companies to above the national average, but shows the limits of corporate policy to overcome the government's inability to convince people that domestically-developed vaccines are safe. That failure is contributing to a new outbreak of Covid-19 nationwide that has pushed new infections to a five-month high.

"Corporate efforts are great, but they prove that without persuading, promoting and pushing, many people will refrain from getting the shots," said Denis Volkov, director of the independent Levada Center pollster.

The corporate push is significant because Russia remains dominated by large companies, with nearly half of working-age Russians employed by medium-sized and big business, according to the country's statistics agency.

However, the authorities are being forced to step in as Russia faces an increasingly dire Covid-19 outbreak, fueled by the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant. Last week, Moscow ordered mandatory shots for 2 million workers and several other regions have since followed suit.