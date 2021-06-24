Longtime Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to step down

Kelly, 66, one of the longest-serving U.S. airline chiefs and Southwest's top executive since 2004, will leave his post in early 2022. He will serve as the airline's executive chairman through at least 2026, the airline said.

Kelly was at the helm through the global financial meltdown in 2008 and the 2019 grounding of Boeing's 737 Max jets after two fatal overseas crashes less than five months apart. Southwest was particularly hard hit by the nearly two-year grounding because it operates a fleet of only Boeing jets.

Bob Jordan, Southwest's executive vice president of corporate services, will become CEO of the nation's fourth-largest air carrier on Feb. 1.

"He is a gifted and experienced executive and well-prepared to take on this important role," Kelly said in a statement, noting the two have worked together for 30 years.

In separate statements, Casey Murray, president of Southwest's pilots association, and Lyn Montgomery, president of Transport Workers Union Local 556, which represents Southwest's flight attendants, congratulated both men.

"We look forward to working together in collaboration to enhance the people-centric culture of our company so that our customers and the flight attendants who are proud to serve them can enjoy the unparalleled Southwest Airlines experience for many years to come," Montgomery said.