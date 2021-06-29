U.K. regulator cracks down on Binance, the worlds biggest cryptocurrency exchange

The Financial Conduct Authority followed its prohibitions on Binance Markets Limited with a warning to consumers to be wary of advertisements "promising high returns on investments in cryptoasset or cryptoasset-related products." The move mirrors that of Japan, where finance regulators last week notified Binance that it is not authorized to do business in the country.

The regulatory warning shots highlights the inherent tension surrounding digital currency, which is finding cachet with a growing number of new investors and even has it encounters skepticism from governments and legacy financial institutions due to its volatility and its use by malicious actors to facilitate crime.

The crypto market's extreme volatility was on display last week, as hundreds of billions of dollars in value evaporated on news of China's crackdown on bitcoin mining. But as of Monday afternoon, bitcoin was trading up 5%, around $34,0000, and the total cryptocurrency market stood at $1.4 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Consumers in the U.K. will still be able to use Binance for activities the FCA doesn't regulate, such as buying and selling bitcoin. In an email to The Post, Binance said the FCA notice has "no direct impact" on the services provided on Binance.com

"We are aware of recent reports about an FCA UK notice in relation to Binance Markets Limited (BML). BML is a separate legal entity and does not offer any products or services via the Binance.com website," Binance said in an email to The Post. "Binance acquired BML May 2020 and has not yet launched its UK business or used its FCA regulatory permissions. Our relationship with our users has not changed."

The FCA has previously cautioned that scores of crypto companies that were seeking its approval could not meet requirements for preventing money laundering. The British financial watchdog named price volatility, consumer protection among its chief concerns about the cryptocurrency landscape, as well as charges and fees and misleading marketing materials.

"Investing in cryptoassets, or investments and lending linked to them, generally involves taking very high risks with investors' money," the FCA said in January. "If consumers invest in these types of product, they should be prepared to lose all their money."