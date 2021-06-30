Stimulus Pandexit is next challenge as recovery quickens

As economies rebound, officials will need to enact more targeted fiscal measures to preserve policy space, the Basel-based institution said in its annual report released Tuesday, alongside a speech entitled "Central Banks Facing Pandexit Challenges."

In light of the pick-up in consumer price pressures -- which are probably temporary -- policy makers will also need to strike a balance between reassuring markets they're willing to support growth and showing they're prepared to fight inflation.

"Monetary policy will have to be flexible and prudent," Agustin Carstens, general manager of the BIS and former governor of the Mexican central bank, said in the speech. "Accommodative policies are still needed, although the recovery could be fast. Careful communication will be at a premium to smooth the ride."

Central banks around the world are starting to rein in the largess of the past 16 months as the recovery takes hold, albeit unevenly.

The Federal Reserve is gradually approaching the moment when it reduces support, with counterparts in the U.K., Canada, Norway, Sweden, South Korea and New Zealand among those charting a course toward a pullback. Mexico, Hungary and the Czech Republic raised interest rates last week, following hikes in 2021 from Brazil, Turkey and Russia.

"What is key is that central banks have to be very watchful, in particular advanced economy central banks, in looking at the performance of inflation expectations," Carstens told Bloomberg Television's Guy Johnson and Alix Steel in an interview.

"They should be very watchful" to ensure such expectations don't become de-anchored, he said. "So far we haven't seen that, and that is a good omen."