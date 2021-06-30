Ministry speeds up land-reclamation process for airport rail link

The airport rail link is in line with the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
Chayatham Phromsorn, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s job of delivering 5,521 rai of land between Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports is more than 88 per cent complete.
He added that he expects all the land required for the project to be reclaimed and delivered by September.
So far, the following has been completed in the land-reclamation project:
• SRT has completed 634 of its 737 contracts. The completed contracts account for 3.59 billion baht of the total 4.12 billion.
• The process of migrating residents out of the reclaimed land is 100-per-cent complete.
• Public utilities in 257 points have been dismantled, while 396 points are still being worked upon.
Chayatham said the contractor was preparing to kick off construction and the setting up of a management system for the airport rail link.
“We expect the contractor to commence operations by October,” he added.
Separately, Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of the EEC Policy Committee, said the panel will negotiate with the contractor to speed up the Bang Sue-Don Mueang line, so it matches the setting up of the Thailand-China high-speed railway project.
Published : June 30, 2021
By : The Nation
