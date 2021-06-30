Ministry speeds up land-reclamation process for airport rail link

The airport rail link is in line with the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Chayatham Phromsorn, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s job of delivering 5,521 rai of land between Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports is more than 88 per cent complete.

He added that he expects all the land required for the project to be reclaimed and delivered by September.