Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Ministry speeds up land-reclamation process for airport rail link

The Transport Ministry said it is accelerating the process of delivering land for the high-speed railway linking Thailand’s three main airports – Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao.

The airport rail link is in line with the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Chayatham Phromsorn, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s job of delivering 5,521 rai of land between Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports is more than 88 per cent complete.

He added that he expects all the land required for the project to be reclaimed and delivered by September.

Ministry speeds up land-reclamation process for airport rail link

So far, the following has been completed in the land-reclamation project:

• SRT has completed 634 of its 737 contracts. The completed contracts account for 3.59 billion baht of the total 4.12 billion.

• The process of migrating residents out of the reclaimed land is 100-per-cent complete.

• Public utilities in 257 points have been dismantled, while 396 points are still being worked upon.

Chayatham said the contractor was preparing to kick off construction and the setting up of a management system for the airport rail link.

“We expect the contractor to commence operations by October,” he added.

 

Separately, Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of the EEC Policy Committee, said the panel will negotiate with the contractor to speed up the Bang Sue-Don Mueang line, so it matches the setting up of the Thailand-China high-speed railway project.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Construction progress of China-Laos Railway on schedule despite pandemic.

Published : June 26, 2021

CP gets ready to take over management of Airport Rail Link in October

Published : March 29, 2021

SRT Red Line fare set at Bt14-Bt42

Published : January 21, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.