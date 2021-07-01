U.S. commits to regular talks as Taiwan pushes for trade deal

The two sides will establish working groups to discuss topics including labor rights and intellectual property, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement following Wednesday's meeting in Taipei.

Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said the meeting was an important step toward eventually signing a full trade deal with the U.S., though that will take time. "A deal cannot happen in just a single meeting," he said at a briefing. "There will be a lot of conversations going forward."

A bilateral trade deal would be a coup for President Tsai Ing-wen. While much of Taiwan's exports to the U.S. are already tariff-free, an agreement with Washington might provide political cover for similar deals with nations that want to boost ties but are wary of a backlash from China, which claims the island as its territory.

That the talks happened so early in U.S. President Joe Biden's term is a significant indication of how far U.S.-Taiwan and cross-Strait relations have shifted over the past five years, according to Christian Castro, a former director of the State Department's Taiwan Policy Office.

"The last time TIFA talks were held in 2016, there was still an innate caution underlying U.S. policy towards Taiwan, but the trajectory has clearly changed," he said. "The TIFA relaunch makes clear that President Biden's team has accepted the need to continue enhancing U.S.-Taiwan ties along the lines started under the previous administration and give the strengthened relationship as much substantive heft as possible."