Gold glitters again after mass purchases

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,750 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,850, while gold ornaments cost THB26,272.28 and THB27,350, respectively.
At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,600 per baht weight and selling price THB26,700, while gold ornaments cost THB26,120.68 and THB27,200, respectively.
The spot gold price on Thursday was US$1,772 (THB56,744) per ounce after Comex gold on Wednesday rose by $8 to $1,771.60 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the gold market is keeping an eye on US non-farm payrolls that will be announced on Friday.
Published : July 01, 2021
By : The Nation
