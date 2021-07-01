Gold glitters again after mass purchases

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,750 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,850, while gold ornaments cost THB26,272.28 and THB27,350, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,600 per baht weight and selling price THB26,700, while gold ornaments cost THB26,120.68 and THB27,200, respectively.