Gold market awaits US non-farm payroll for June

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB26,850 per baht weight and selling price of THB26,950, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,363.24 and THB27,450, respectively.

At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,800 per baht weight and selling price THB26,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,317.76 and THB27,400, respectively.