Gold market awaits US non-farm payroll for June

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB26,850 per baht weight and selling price of THB26,950, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,363.24 and THB27,450, respectively.
At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,800 per baht weight and selling price THB26,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,317.76 and THB27,400, respectively.
Spot gold price on Tuesday was US$1,775 (THB56,870) per ounce after Comex gold on Monday rose by $2.9 to $1,780.8 per ounce.
The gold market is keeping an eye on the US non-farm payroll in June in a bid to predict the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$60 to $16,450 (THB67,899) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : June 29, 2021
By : The Nation
