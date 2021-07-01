Domestic outbreak, QE tapering will sap Thai stock market in Q3: ASP

ASP executive vice president Therdsak Thaveeteeratham said the US Federal Reserve’s plan to taper its quantitative easing programme at the end of August would trigger outflow of foreign funds from the SET.

Meanwhile, the latest outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand, which has led to the temporary closure of restaurants, entertainment venues and construction sites, would shrink GDP in the second and third quarters, both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, he said.

"However, we believe that the country's GDP will stand at 1.7 per cent this year as the export sector has recovered significantly, while the government is making efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to provinces nationwide," he said.