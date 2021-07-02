Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Gold gains as worries rise over Covid Delta variant

The price of gold in Thailand surged by THB150 per baht weight for the second day in morning trade on Friday on mass buy-ups of safe-haven assets amid uncertainty over the outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,950 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,050, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,469.36 and THB27,550, respectively.

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,800 per baht weight and selling price THB26,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,317.76 and THB27,400, respectively.

Spot gold price on Friday was US$1,778 (THB57,180) per ounce after Comex gold on Thursday rose by $5.2 to $1,776.8 per ounce.

 

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$210 to $16,460 (THB68,152) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : July 02, 2021

By : The Nation

