Gold gains as worries rise over Covid Delta variant

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,950 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,050, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,469.36 and THB27,550, respectively.
At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,800 per baht weight and selling price THB26,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,317.76 and THB27,400, respectively.
Spot gold price on Friday was US$1,778 (THB57,180) per ounce after Comex gold on Thursday rose by $5.2 to $1,776.8 per ounce.
Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$210 to $16,460 (THB68,152) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 02, 2021
By : The Nation
