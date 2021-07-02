Gold gains as worries rise over Covid Delta variant

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,950 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,050, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,469.36 and THB27,550, respectively.

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,800 per baht weight and selling price THB26,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,317.76 and THB27,400, respectively.