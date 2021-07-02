Thai Vietjet unveils the second half of the year’s plan

Thai Vietjet reveals its operational plan in the second half of 2021, preparing for international routes resumption & expansion, and encouraging the revival of tourism in Thailand together with both government and private agencies as well as accelerating the development of service improvements in all aspects to provide the best experience to passengers.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic since the first round in 2019, Thai Vietjet has never stopped flying. We have also expanded to 6 new domestic routes in 2019, marking the airline's growth amid the crisis. In the past, we have reduced and increased flights accordingly for the situation to meet the travel passenger’s needs and the measures of each province. Now, it is showing good signs as the number of vaccinated populations continually increases and more people start traveling again. We have also launched a campaign to encourage passengers to get vaccinated to build their immunity and protect their health, and lighten the duties of medical staff. We are giving special privileges of ‘Free Seat Selection’ to passengers who have completed 2 Covid-19 vaccinations. Moreover, most importantly, we are committed to providing services with the highest safety by strictly performing aircraft disinfection daily throughout its fleet in compliance with Thai Ministry of Public Health to ensure the health and safety of passengers" said Mr. Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet.

In early June 2021, Thai Vietjet successfully hosted ‘Vietjet Sky Career Festival 2021’ during June 7 – 9, 2021. This year, the event was held virtually via live streaming on our Facebook fan page ‘Vietjet (TH)’. The event was held annually since 2018 to provide participants with an opportunity to explore a career in the aviation industry, learning from aviation specialists, participating in online job recruitment, developing a personal career path, and getting a chance to win free air tickets daily. The event has reached over 100,000 online views, and more than 3,000 potential candidates applied to be a part of the airline in various job functions, such as pilot, flight attendant, ground operation, engineer, and more to support our fleet expansion plans in the second half of this year. Mr. Woranate Laprabang added “In the past, Thai Vietjet has never had any staff layoffs. On the other hand, our employment rate has grown around 20-25%. In 2019, we had about 650 employees, and now we have over 800 employees already. We are now recruiting the 17th batch of Thai Vietjet Cabin Crew to support our fleet expansion which we plan to receive 7 new aircraft by the end of the year 2021. For this month, we have also increased the flight frequency on our domestic routes continuously to support higher travel needs.”