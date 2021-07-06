Step back like a billionaire: Previous tech titan exits offer examples for Bezos

And Bezos' departure as CEO Monday, handing over the top job to his longtime lieutenant Andy Jassy, likely won't change that connection anytime soon. Bezos, 57, said he plans to continue working for the company he created as executive chair, a title created for him, where he will focus on innovation and on improving Amazon's workplace safety record.

The transition isn't just the most radical shake-up in Amazon's corporate ranks; it's the biggest professional shift for Bezos in the three decades that he's run the company. As Bezos became the world's wealthiest person with an estimated net worth of $199 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he's developed a variety of interests. Those include some wildly expensive ones - such as his space-travel company Blue Origin - that will get more of his focus in the coming years. Bezos plans to ride to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin rocket just two weeks after stepping down.

He also owns The Washington Post.

There's not much of a template for business titans who step back from their top jobs. Some have spent time burnishing their image with philanthropy, such as Andrew Carnegie and Bill Gates, who, like Bezos, became lightning rods for criticism of the companies they ran. Others have focused on the playthings of the superwealthy, such as running sports teams or traveling to exotic locales on their yachts. A few, such as former eBay CEO Meg Whitman, even dabbled in politics.

Here's a look at the post-executive lives of a handful of other billionaire tech bosses:

- Bill Gates

Q: When he did step down as CEO?

A: The Microsoft co-founder began moving away from the software giant in 2000, when he gave the chief executive post to his longtime lieutenant Steve Ballmer. Gates, 44 at the time, took on the role of chief software architect and chairman. Like Bezos, Gates was closely identified with Microsoft, and his departure was carefully orchestrated to ease the transition as the company away from its founder.

In 2008, Gates stepped down as chief software architect and gave up his day-to-day duties at the company to spend the bulk of his work time at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He stepped down as Microsoft's chairman in 2014, and left the board altogether last year.

In May, Gates acknowledged through a spokeswoman that he had an extramarital affair with a Microsoft employee nearly 20 years ago, and Microsoft said its board investigated the "intimate relationship" shortly before Gates resigned as a director last year.

Q: What did he do after leaving the CEO job?

A: As Microsoft CEO, Gates had a reputation as a brass-knuckled competitor, so much so that Microsoft became the target of lawmakers and regulators around the globe for using its dominant Windows operating system to crush rivals. In the past two decades, though, Gates has become better known for his philanthropy, creating the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with his wife, spending billions addressing global inequity in health care and education. As the coronavirus raged, he emerged as a leading voice for science-based approaches to end the pandemic.

And like Bezos, Gates was the world's wealthiest person when he left the CEO job.