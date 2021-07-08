Gold advances as US bond yield skids

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB27,500 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,600, while gold ornaments cost THB26,999.96 and THB28,100, respectively.
At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,450 per baht weight and selling price THB27,550, while gold ornaments cost THB26,954.48 and THB28,050, respectively.
The spot gold price on Thursday was US$1,800 (THB58,364) per ounce after Comex gold on Wednesday rose by $7.90 to $1,802.10 per ounce.
The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$10 to $16,720 (THB69,790) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 08, 2021
By : The Nation
