Gold advances as US bond yield skids

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB27,500 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,600, while gold ornaments cost THB26,999.96 and THB28,100, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,450 per baht weight and selling price THB27,550, while gold ornaments cost THB26,954.48 and THB28,050, respectively.