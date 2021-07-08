Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Gold advances as US bond yield skids

The price of gold rose by THB50 per baht weight in morning trade on Thursday after the US bond yield hit its lowest point since February.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB27,500 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,600, while gold ornaments cost THB26,999.96 and THB28,100, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,450 per baht weight and selling price THB27,550, while gold ornaments cost THB26,954.48 and THB28,050, respectively.

The spot gold price on Thursday was US$1,800 (THB58,364) per ounce after Comex gold on Wednesday rose by $7.90 to $1,802.10 per ounce.

 

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$10 to $16,720 (THB69,790) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Gold up as US bond yield slides

Published : July 07, 2021

Gold opens stronger for second successive day

Published : July 06, 2021

Modest gain for gold in Thai market as US bond yield falls

Published : July 05, 2021

Gold gains as worries rise over Covid Delta variant

Published : July 02, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.