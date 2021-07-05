Modest gain for gold in Thai market as US bond yield falls

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.22am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,605.80 and THB27,700, respectively.

At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,050 per baht weight and selling price THB27,150, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,560.32 and THB27,650, respectively.

The price had risen by THB300 per baht weight last week.