Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Modest gain for gold in Thai market as US bond yield falls

The price of gold in Thailand rose by THB50 per baht weight on Monday morning after the fall in US bond yield and the weakening dollar.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.22am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,605.80 and THB27,700, respectively.

At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,050 per baht weight and selling price THB27,150, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,560.32 and THB27,650, respectively.

The price had risen by THB300 per baht weight last week.

Spot gold on Monday was US$1,788 (THB57,532) per ounce after Comex gold on Friday rose by $6.5 to $1,783.3 per ounce.

 

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$20 to $16,540 (THB68,524) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.