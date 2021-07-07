Gold up as US bond yield slides

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB27,450 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,550, while gold ornaments cost THB26,954.48 and THB28,050, respectively.
At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,400 per baht weight and selling price THB27,500, while gold ornaments cost THB26,909 and THB28,000, respectively.
The spot gold price on Wednesday was US$1,802 (THB58,187) per ounce after Comex gold on Tuesday rose by $10.90 to $1,794.20 per ounce.
The Hong Kong gold price, however, dropped by HK$110 to $16,630 (THB69,130) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 07, 2021
By : The Nation
