Gold opens stronger for second successive day

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,250 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,350, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,757.40 and THB27,850, respectively.

On Monday morning, gold had gained THB50, while at close buying price of a gold bar was THB27,150 per baht weight and selling price THB27,250, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,666.44 and THB27,750, respectively.