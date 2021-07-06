Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gold opens stronger for second successive day

The price of gold in Thailand rose by THB100 per baht weight on Tuesday morning.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,250 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,350, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,757.40 and THB27,850, respectively.

On Monday morning, gold had gained THB50, while at close buying price of a gold bar was THB27,150 per baht weight and selling price THB27,250, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,666.44 and THB27,750, respectively.

Spot gold on Tuesday was US$1,799 (THB57,780) per ounce.

The US gold market was closed on Monday for Independence Day.

 

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$10 to $16,620 (THB68,719) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : The Nation

