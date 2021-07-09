Thai firms will issue bonds worth up to THB400bn in 2nd half: ThaiBMA

Private firms are expected to launch bonds worth at least 400 billion baht in the second half compared to 522.07 billion baht worth of corporate bonds launched in the first half, said ThaiBMA president Tada Phutthitada.

He added that the value of bonds launched in the first half of this year was 63 per cent higher than the 319.38 billion baht issued at the end of last year.

“The expectation was based on uncertainties over Covid-19 impact on Thai and global economies,” he said, adding that the pandemic situation should improve in the fourth quarter.