Markets wrap: Stocks, bonds fall as inflation debate intensifies

Yields climbed for a third day after the Treasury Department sold $24 billion in 30-year bonds at levels higher than just before its bidding deadline. The benchmark S&P 500 fell for the first time in three trading sessions with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reporting mixed results as second-quarter earnings season gets under way. Technology shares had outperformed much of the day, briefly sending the Nasdaq 100 to another all-time high, before finishing marginally lower.

"Tech hung in because long rates fell pre-auction, and now that the whole yield curve is seeing a rise in rates, tech is being sold and it was the only thing keeping the indices up," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. "And with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 up almost every day for three weeks, we are overbought, so it wasn't going to take much."

A report earlier showed prices paid by U.S. consumers surged in June by the most since 2008, topping all forecasts and showing higher costs associated with the economy's reopening continue to fuel inflationary pressures. The consumer price index jumped 0.9% in June and 5.4% from the same month last year.

Expectations for a solid earnings season have supported the stock rally, as investors ponder how central banks will unwind stimulus driving the recovery from the pandemic. Still, inflationary pressures remain a concern amid speculation around when the Fed will start cutting back bond purchases.

"This is not going to be music to the Fed's ears," Saira Malik, chief investment officer of global equities at Nuveen, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. "The Fed is going to be acknowledging that inflation is going to be running hotter going forward. We're also dealing with peak earnings growth in the second quarter and also the delta variant. That makes for a tough climb in the second half of this year."

Oil rose to the highest price in more than 2 1/2 years as prospects of an imminent flood of crude exports from Iran and other major producers waned while the International Energy Agency warned of a deepening supply crunch.