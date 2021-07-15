Borrowers from state agencies to get some respite

The government has put Greater Bangkok and deep South under night-time curfew and partial lockdown.

In a bid to help, GFA and affiliated financial institutions will offer a debt moratorium for at least two months to people whose workplaces have had to close due to Covid measures. In other words, people will not have to pay their monthly instalments for two months from July or August.

“Once the moratorium expires, the lenders will not call for payment immediately,” GFA said.

“Financial institutions will also help debtors who can still run their business but whose revenue has dropped due to Covid measures.”

Those requiring assistance can contact their financial institution from July 19 onwards.

"The association and affiliated financial agencies will try to relieve debtors’ burdens as much as possible,” GFA said.