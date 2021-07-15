Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Borrowers from state agencies to get some respite

The Government Financial Institutions Association (GFA) on Thursday launched new measures to help people who are burdened with debt and whose earnings have been affected by the lockdown.

The government has put Greater Bangkok and deep South under night-time curfew and partial lockdown.

In a bid to help, GFA and affiliated financial institutions will offer a debt moratorium for at least two months to people whose workplaces have had to close due to Covid measures. In other words, people will not have to pay their monthly instalments for two months from July or August.

“Once the moratorium expires, the lenders will not call for payment immediately,” GFA said.

“Financial institutions will also help debtors who can still run their business but whose revenue has dropped due to Covid measures.”

Those requiring assistance can contact their financial institution from July 19 onwards.

"The association and affiliated financial agencies will try to relieve debtors’ burdens as much as possible,” GFA said.

 

Institutions offering the respite include Government Housing Bank, Government Savings Bank, Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Export-Import Bank of Thailand, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand, Islamic Bank of Thailand and Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.