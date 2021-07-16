Feds Bullard urges start of bond taper with jobs goals met

"I think we are in a situation where we can taper," Bullard said Thursday during a Bloomberg Television interview with Michael McKee. "We don't want to jar markets or anything -- but I think it is time to end these emergency measures."

Fed officials are considering how quickly to trim monetary policy support for the economy as it reopens from pandemic lockdown. Consumer prices have risen sharply amid supply glitches, but the central bank has argued for patience.

Chair Jerome Powell, beginning two days of congressional testimony, said Wednesday that the U.S. economic recovery still hasn't progressed enough to start reducing the $120 billion monthly pace of its asset purchases. He will appear before the Senate Banking Committee at 9:30 a.m. in Washington.

"On the labor market I think we have made substantial progress," Bullard said, using the phrase policymakers have used as a benchmark for tapering. As for whether to pull forward the move into the fourth quarter, "The committee is going to debate that in earnest now at the July meeting."

The Federal Open Market Committee will meet July 27-28 to discuss the economic outlook and its plans on the appropriate timing of scaling back its asset purchases. The committee wants to achieve "substantial further progress" on inflation and employment before tapering its $80 billion a month of Treasury purchases and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities.

"The pandemic is coming under very sharp control here," Bullard said. "You've got bottlenecks and shortages everywhere."