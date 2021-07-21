Gold price falls amid Covid worries worldwide

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.33am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,100, while gold ornaments cost THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments cost THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.