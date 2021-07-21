Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Gold price falls amid Covid worries worldwide

The price of gold in Thailand dropped by THB100 per baht weight in morning trade on Wednesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.33am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,100, while gold ornaments cost THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments cost THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday was US$1,807 (THB59,373) per ounce after Comex gold on Tuesday dropped by $2.20 to $1,811.40 per ounce due to a rise in the US bond yield.

The price had fallen despite mass buy-ups of safe-haven assets on worries over outbreaks of the Covid-19 Delta variant worldwide.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$40 to $16,760 (THB70,854) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

