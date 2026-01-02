Global debt trap fears grow as 2026 seen as key warning year

As the world enters 2026, the global economy may appear more resilient to geopolitical shocks than many expected.

But beneath the surface, economists are increasingly alarmed by what they describe as an expanding public-debt crisis, one that risks turning into a vicious cycle that becomes difficult to escape.

Gerard Lyons, chief economic strategist at Netwealth, says a full-scale rupture may not erupt immediately.

Even so, he argues that 2026 will be the year when early warning signs become most visible, before the world risks sliding more fully into a “debt trap” by the end of this decade.

Major powers become major debtors

The concern, as presented in the analysis, is that the world’s biggest economies are carrying debt burdens that are close to or exceed the scale of their ability to produce and earn, measured against GDP.

It cites the United States as running public debt at 125% of GDP, or about US$38 trillion.

Japan is described as having the highest public-debt level among advanced economies at 230% of GDP, while Singapore is put at 176% and France at 117%.

The United Kingdom is described as having public debt roughly equal to GDP, alongside a budget deficit of more than 5% of GDP.

The broader warning is that six of the seven G7 economies are heading towards a “debt trap” by the end of this decade because public spending is rising while revenues are not growing at the same pace.